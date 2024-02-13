BJP to win 16 Lok Sabha, more than 80 Assembly seats in Odisha, says Vijaypal Singh Tomar

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP’s election in-charge for Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Monday claimed that the party will win 16 Lok Sabha and more than 80 Assembly seats in the forthcoming elections and form the double-engine government in the state.
After taking a stock of the micro-level programmes launched by the party before the simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha here along with co-in-charge Lata Usendi, Tomar said, “Odisha is going to have a double-engine government this time as we are confident of winning over 80 seats in the Assembly.”
“The popularity of the party in the state is rising with an approval rating of more than 80 per cent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will win 16 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats here,” he asserted.
Tomar reviewed initiatives launched in the state for reaching out to maximum number of voters and increasing its vote share by more than 50 per cent in the upcoming polls.
He and Usendi held separate meetings and sought to know from the state leaders about the progress achieved on the implementation of the decisions taken at the two-day meeting of national office bearers in New Delhi.
“The micro-level programmes launched by the party include Booth Chalo, Gaon Chalo, Yuva Sammelan, Nari Shakti Vandan and Vishwakarma Yojana among other activities. However, most of the leaders are confused how to handle all these activities simultaneously. The district presidents of the party were at a loss to explain the progress of these activities in their districts,” sources in the party informed.
Tomar advised the district presidents to adopt a corporate approach by delegating power to leaders from booth to block-level. He said all party activities will run parallelly and the job of monitoring them should be assigned to active party members.
Shivraj to visit today; Gadkari, Rajnath to follow
Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack on Tuesday. He will be followed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who will review poll preparations in Puri on February 15. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to visit the state later this month