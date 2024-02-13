BJP to win 16 Lok Sabha, more than 80 Assembly seats in Odisha, says Vijaypal Singh Tomar

BHUBANESWAR : The BJP’s election in-charge for Odisha, Vijaypal Singh Tomar on Monday claimed that the party will win 16 Lok Sabha and more than 80 Assembly seats in the forthcoming elections and form the double-engine government in the state.

After taking a stock of the micro-level programmes launched by the party before the simultaneous elections to Assembly and Lok Sabha here along with co-in-charge Lata Usendi, Tomar said, “Odisha is going to have a double-engine government this time as we are confident of winning over 80 seats in the Assembly.”

“The popularity of the party in the state is rising with an approval rating of more than 80 per cent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP will win 16 out of 21 Lok Sabha seats here,” he asserted.