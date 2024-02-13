Fire destroys files in civic body office in Odisha
BERHAMPUR: Several important files were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap that took place in the store room of the Paralakhemundi municipality office late on Sunday night.
Sources said, some locals noticed smoke billowing out from the windows and informed the fire station. It took over three hours for the fire personnel to douse the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, several important documents, including some related to the upcoming elections, were reportedly reduced to ashes, sources added.
Though the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, the storeroom contained birth and death records, besides seized plastic glass and polythene bags, which aggravated the fire. Though it is suspected that electrical short circuit might be the reason, locals allege it to be a handiwork of miscreants.
Since the fire mishap occurred on Sunday night, no one was present in the office. So we suspect the fire started from an electric short circuit, said municipality chairperson Nirmala Sethi. After due verification,the damage and loss can be known and if necessary a complaint would be lodged with police for investigation, she added.