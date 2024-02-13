Fire destroys files in civic body office in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Several important files were reduced to ashes in a fire mishap that took place in the store room of the Paralakhemundi municipality office late on Sunday night.

Sources said, some locals noticed smoke billowing out from the windows and informed the fire station. It took over three hours for the fire personnel to douse the flames. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, several important documents, including some related to the upcoming elections, were reportedly reduced to ashes, sources added.