Naveen Patnaik doubles MAMATA assistance to Rs 10,000

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday decided to double the financial assistance under MAMATA scheme for pregnant and lactating women from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

The proposal to hike the amount was submitted to the chief minister by 5T chairman VK Pandian after his district visits. Pandian had received suggestions from women during his visits to raise the assistance amount.

The money will be transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in two instalments. The first instalment of Rs 6,000 will be paid six months after pregnancy and the second of Rs 4,000 will be transferred after the child completes 10 months.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), the revised benefit will come into effect from August, 2023. The 5T chairman has also directed that pending dues of the beneficiaries should be cleared between February 20 and 25, 2024.

Under the scheme, all women above 19 years are eligible to get the enhanced assistance for two children. The women of 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) can avail the benefit for each pregnancy.

The chief minister had launched the MAMATA scheme in 2011 to address the issue of infant and maternal under-nutrition. The scheme provides monetary support to the pregnant and lactating women to enable them to avail improved nutrition for themselves and their child.

Around 60 lakh pregnant women have already benefitted from the scheme in the state so far. The government has already paid `2,900 crore to them under the scheme.