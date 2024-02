ROURKELA : In her second tenure as the president of BJP’s Panposh organisational district Latika Patnaik on Tuesday announced formation of the district committee after approval from the Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal.

In the committee of Panposh organisation committee of BJP Pramila Suna, Malay Mohapatra, Sunil Tiwari, Raison Tirkey, Amarendra Sharma, Dilip Dash, Sanjita Kispotta and Saroj Das have found place as vice-presidents, while Arun Panigrahi, Subrata Patnaik and Sashank Jena have been named as general secretaries.

The committee has eight secretaries, while Manoj Maheswari has been named as treasurer and Gangadhar Dash spokesperson.