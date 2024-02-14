Samantaray, Khuntia file nomination for RS election

BHUBANESWAR : BJD candidates Debashish Samantaray and Subhasish Khuntia on Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on February 27.

The BJD candidates were accompanied by party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, ministers and MLAs during filing of their nomination papers. While Samantaray is a former BJD MLA, Khuntia is BJD youth wing leader. However, BJD is yet to announce its third candidate.

The three seats will fall vacant in April when the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (BJP) and BJD leaders Prashanta Nanda and Amar Patnaik will end. After filing nomination papers, both Samantaray and Khuntia thanked the chief minister. They also vowed to work for the interest of the state and fight for Odisha’s rights in the Upper House of Parliament.

The election for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held on February 27 between 9 am and 4 pm on the state Assembly premises and counting of votes will take place at 5 pm. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.