Tigiria ATM cash van loot: 7 held with Rs 64.45L

CUTTACK : RURAL police claims to have busted a gang of robbers that had looted a whopping Rs 1.67 crore from an ATM cash van three months back, with the arrest of seven persons including the kingpin here on Tuesday. The incident had taken place at Nuasadak-Godijharia road within Tigiria police limits.

Briefing mediapersons, Cuttack SP (Rural) Mihir Kumar Panda said the driver of the cash-carrying van and another person, engaged with another vehicle, reportedly helped the accused in providing crucial information about the route to be taken by the van. They are at large, he said.

After receiving information, main accused Kalim Khan alias Sukuta (29) engaged the other robbers for the loot on November 10 last year. On the day, four staff of Secure Value Cash Management company along with the driver were carrying Rs 1.67 crore cash in the van which was to be loaded in different SBI ATMs.

“At around 2 pm, seven to eight masked miscreants, carrying firearms and other weapons, began chasing the vehicle at Nuasadak-Kalaragada road in a Scorpio and two bikes. The accused waylaid the van to a secluded spot near an old rice mill and took away the trunk loaded with cash at gunpoint,” Panda said.

As per information, the driver and the other person involved had lost huge amount of money to online gaming. They aided the criminals in committing the crime with an aim to make up for the loss. “The duo had informed the gang that the vehicle’s CCTV was non-functional and no chain was attached to the cash trunk,” the SP said.