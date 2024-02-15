Odisha: Mine ops hit as villagers continue stir

ANGUL : Hingula mine has been paralysed for the past three days due to protest by locals, forcing the administration to clamp prohibitory orders under section 144 in the mining area.

Villagers of Gopal Prasad have resorted to protests demanding jobs and land compensation in lieu of their land. They have also stopped coal production and despatch to press for their demands.

Village leader Rajendra Singh said there is a demand of 205 jobs pending with MCL, which according to him is not being considered by the coal authorities. Villagers also have grievances regarding land compensation for the village, which is not being considered by MCL.

Hingula coal mine officials stated the matter is under consideration by the company as they seek clarifications to address the job demands. They confirmed that jobs will be provided to the land owners as per the rules. ASP Satyajit Mishra rushed to the spot to assess the situation.