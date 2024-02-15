Odisha: Vets threaten to intensify stir

BHUBANESWAR : Veterinary doctors, on mass leave since January 18, have threatened to intensify their agitation to press for their various demands.

The Odisha Veterinary Service Association (OVSA) on Wednesday said its members would sit on dharna in front of the directorate’s office at Cuttack from February 16. The vets are demanding transformation of the department in terms of abolition of user charges, round-the-clock services, specialised care and referral services besides creation of promotional avenues, grant of non-practising allowance and restructuring of cadre, which are pending with the government for the last two years.

The agitation has crippled veterinary services across the state. leading to deaths of thousands of animals and birds.

OVSA general secretary Dr Shankarsan Mahunta said the association will be compelled to resort to hunger strike to press for fulfilment of demands if the government fails to address the grievances at the earliest.