Orissa HC drops trafficking charge against brothel customers

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court quashed criminal proceedings initiated under sections 370 (3) and 370 A (2) of IPC against two customers at a brothel being run under the guise of a spa in Bhubaneswar.

A single judge bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra, in its February 9 order, said, “It is only when the customer performs his role of procuring the women for another, the offence under section 370 IPC could be employed into action against the customer. In the absence of material that women are trafficked for the purpose of engaging for sexual exploitation, the offence under section 370 A (2) of IPC will not be attracted against the customer.”

The two customers had moved the high court after a trial court took cognisance of charges against them under sections 370 (3) and 370 A (2) of IPC. The charges were framed after registration of a case against them at Capital police station in Bhubaneswar. During a raid conducted at the spa, police found eight young girls, of whom seven were found engaged in sexual activities with as many people.

The two who moved the high court were found engaged in sexual activities with as many girls as customers.

From the case records, the high court found all the girls when confronted said Rs 2,000 each was charged for giving sexual favour to the clients by the manager of the spa. The girls disclosed their identities. On verification of their passports and visa, it was ascertained all of them were adults and from Thailand. None of the sex workers had said they were exploited sexually or abused sexually or they are trafficked.