Sason death mystery: Cops clueless even after 5 days

SAMBALPUR : Even though five days have passed since the half-burnt body of a woman was found near Balbaspur within Sason police limits of the district, police are yet to make headway in the case.

On February 10, residents of Balbaspur found the half-burnt body of the woman and informed police. During the investigation, the cops identified the deceased as 50-year-old Sashi Pagad of Hirakud. Sources said Sashi was a widow and lived with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren in Hirakud after her husband’s death.

Hirakud IIC Srikant Sahu said all the evidence is being thoroughly examined. “Though the CCTV footage shows her movement near her house, her whereabouts after that have not been captured. We have already examined footage of over 50 CCTV cameras on the possible routes. The autopsy report is also yet to be received.”

While locals are discontented over the tardy progress of the investigation, the district police are also drawing flak for poor maintenance of law and order.

As per the information, though the body was not completely burnt, the face was severely distorted and a head injury was also found. Official sources said on February 9, Sashi’s son informed police that she had not returned home till late evening. While police asked him to wait for 24 hours before filing a complaint, her half-burnt body was found the next morning.