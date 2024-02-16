Boudh RTO Basanta Kumar Mohapatra’s net worth over Rs 10 crore, invested in Bengaluru

BHUBANESWAR: The Vigilance which searched the premises of Boudh regional transport officer (RTO) Basanta Kumar Mohapatra on Thursday traced assets worth more than Rs 10 crore linked to the officer.

Mohapatra was found to have invested heavily in real estate by purchasing property in prime localities of Bhubaneswar and Bengaluru. He was found in possession of assets worth over Rs 10 crore including investments in bank, insurance deposits, capital gain bonds, gold ornaments and household articles amounting to more than Rs 4 crore.

Vigilance sources said the officer owns a flat worth Rs 1 crore at Utkal Signature in Pahala, two shopping outlets valued at Rs 2 crore in Utkal Kanika Galleria mall and a 3-BHK flat costing Rs 1 crore at Utkal Royal Residency in Kalpana Square in the state capital.

The anti-corruption wing found Mohapatra to have paid an advance of Rs 1.35 crore to buy a 5-BHK flat at Z-One Estate’s Iconic Tower in city’s Kalarahanga area and Rs 88 lakh for another sich property at Ozone WF48 in Bengaluru.