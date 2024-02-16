Odias in UAE link ‘Dome of Harmony’ with Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple - Dome of Harmony - has an Odia connection, Puri in particular. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the grand and ornate temple established by Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) was sculpted by Odisha artisans.

Besides, the Dome of Harmony has seven shrines dedicated to various Hindu deities including Lord Jagannath and His Siblings. The idols of the Trinity have been carved under the supervision of Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at Puri as per rituals followed in Srimandir.

This apart, the temple walls depict various stories of Jagannath culture and the Trinity’s Rath Yatra. It was the Odia Society in UAE that ensured the Trinity is worshipped in the temple along with deities of all other states of the country. Founder chairman of Odia Society in UAE Chandra Sekhar Khuntia said of the total 400 sculptors who worked on the temple, close to 200 are from in and around Puri.

The Odia sculptors worked in Rajasthan where the entire temple was carved in parts and sent to Abu Dhabi in ships where they were assembled. The sculptors were chosen by the BAPS. “This marks an important milestone for the small Odia community living in the middle east,” he said.