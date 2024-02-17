BJP demands withdrawal of BJD govt’s cash offers before polls

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the state government’s announcement of providing Rs 1,000 in cash to each of the 95.6 lakh families of the state to purchase essential commodities under public distribution system (PDS) as undemocratic, the BJP on Friday demanded its withdrawal.

A delegation of BJP led by former state president Samir Mohanty met the team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and alleged the Cabinet decision ahead of elections is inducement given to the voters and should be stopped. Besides, the state government should also be restrained from using ‘conch’ (the BJD symbol) in the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha logo. This is misutilisation of government money for party work, the BJP team added.

The BJD representatives comprising national spokespersons Santrupt Misra and Sasmit Patra stated the party will fully cooperate with the ECI for ensuring free and fair elections in the state. They, however, requested the ECI to ensure welfare schemes launched by the state government for the benefit of the poor and backward classes are not stopped on the plea of enforcement of model code of conduct.