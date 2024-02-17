BJP demands withdrawal of BJD govt’s cash offers before polls

BHUBANESWAR: Terming the state government’s announcement of providing Rs 1,000 in cash to each of the 95.6 lakh families of the state to purchase essential commodities under public distribution system (PDS) as undemocratic, the BJP on Friday demanded its withdrawal.
A delegation of BJP led by former state president Samir Mohanty met the team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and alleged the Cabinet decision ahead of elections is inducement given to the voters and should be stopped. Besides, the state government should also be restrained from using ‘conch’ (the BJD symbol) in the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha logo. This is misutilisation of government money for party work, the BJP team added.
The BJD representatives comprising national spokespersons Santrupt Misra and Sasmit Patra stated the party will fully cooperate with the ECI for ensuring free and fair elections in the state. They, however, requested the ECI to ensure welfare schemes launched by the state government for the benefit of the poor and backward classes are not stopped on the plea of enforcement of model code of conduct.
Misra said the issue was also raised during the 2019 elections, but the ECI had maintained that ongoing schemes cannot be stopped. He said the state government has announced several schemes in the meantime for the benefit of people. Schemes announced before the announcement of election dates should continue to be implemented. Besides, there should also not be any restraining order on implementation of ongoing schemes.
Congress representative Sibananda Ray stated the state government should be asked to ensure free and fair elections. The ECI team which met the political parties separately sought their cooperation to uphold the model code of conduct and ensure smooth elections. Besides meeting representatives of different political parties, the ECI team reviewed the situation with district collectors, superintendents of police and other officials responsible for election management across the state.
Besides the CEC, the ECI team comprised election commissioner of India, Arun Goel, senior deputy election commissioners Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Vyas, deputy election commissioner Manoj Kumar Sahu, chief electoral officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal and additional chief electoral officer N Thirumala Naik.