Odisha: Boudh RTO arrested for DA of Rs 10 crore

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance on Friday arrested Boudh RTO Basanta Kumar Mohapatra for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA) amounting to around Rs 10 crore. The amount is estimated to be more than 445 per cent of his known sources of income.

During continuing searches, Vigilance officers found that Mohapatra had paid an advance of Rs 98 lakh to purchase a flat at Ozone WF48 and had given an advance of Rs 31.5 lakh to Sobha Construction to buy another flat in Bengaluru city. He was also found in possession of gold and silver ornaments weighing 590 gm and 318 gm respectively.

“Mohapatra was not able to furnish a satisfactory response regarding the assets registered in his as well as his family members’ names. A case was registered against him, his wife and son. He was arrested and further investigation is on,” said a Vigilance officer.

This is not for the first time that Mohapatra is facing corruption charges. In 2012, during his posting as junior MVI at Laxmidungri check gate in Sambalpur, he was caught with unaccounted cash of Rs 39,000. He was suspended in May, 2012 and awarded a major penalty leading to discontinuation of his increments.