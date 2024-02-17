Odisha: ED seizes Rs 9 lakh from Prayas Kanti

BHUBANESWAR: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday seized Rs 9 lakh in cash from senior BJD leader and former minister Prafulla Samal’s son Prayas Kanti’s house in Palaspalli area during search in connection with a money laundering case.

The central agency’s officers also seized a high-end car of a real estate company from Prayas Kanti. Sources said Prayas and the construction firm were reportedly involved in some land deals which are also under the scanner of ED. The agency launched a probe after receiving allegations that crores of rupees were swindled by the management of Bhadrak Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET) in Barapada. Prayas Kanti is the president of BIET.