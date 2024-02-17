Odisha: Jeweller shot at for resisting robbery bid

SAMBALPUR: Panic gripped Dhanupali area in the city after a jeweller was shot at for resisting a daring daylight robbery attempt inside his store on Friday.The jeweller, 50-year-old Sujit Swarnakar, suffered critical gunshot injury in the incident and has been hospitalised.

Sources said at around 2:30 pm, an unidentified miscreant entered Sujit’s jewellery store posing as a customer and asked the staff to show him gold chains. All of a sudden, he made a dash to the entry door with the jewellery to escape but was caught by the store owner.

As a scuffle ensued between the duo, five more miscreants armed with firearms entered the store. The robbers threatened the customers present inside at gunpoint and asked the staff to hand over the jewellery to them. However, Sujit and his staff raised an alarm in a bid to draw the public’s attention. The robbers panicked and fled. But while leaving, one of them opened fire and the bullet hit the store owner.