Odisha: Woman beheads husband, stays with body in bedroom for 20 days

BERHAMPUR/NAYAGARH: A 32-year-old woman allegedly beheaded her husband, buried his body in her bedroom and stayed in the same room for nearly 20 days before being apprehended by Odagaon police in Nayagarh on Thursday.

Accused Jyotsnarani Naik of Komanda village was assisted by her paramour Pratap Samal and her mother Damani in carrying out the horrific crime. Police have exhumed the body of Prakash Naik (37) and sent it for autopsy.

Police said Jyotsnarani married Prakash of Rohibanka village 14 years back and the couple has a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. Prakash used to live at his in-laws’ house in Komanda village.

The accused woman was reportedly having an extramarital affair with Pratap of nearby Makarapada village. Since Prakash opposed the illicit relationship, Jyotsnarani hatched a plan with her paramour to eliminate him.

Sarankul SDPO Sudhakar Sahu said on January 23, Prakash was sleeping when Jyotsnarani hit his head with a pestle. With the help of Pratap, she beheaded Prakash, dug a five-foot-deep pit inside the bedroom and buried his body. They later wiped the blood from the house and burnt the blood-stained cloth. Jyotsnarani’s mother Damani assisted them to destroy the evidence.