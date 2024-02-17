Race for Cuttack-Barabati seat hots up as Debasish is dispatched to Rajya Sabha

CUTTACK: Nomination of senior leader Debasish Samantaray to Rajya Sabha has led to surge in speculations on BJD’s face from crucial Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency.

After the split of BJP and BJD, Samantaray became the first MLA of the constituency in 2009. He had defeated Congress’ Suresh Mohapatra by a margin of 24,885 votes. BJP candidate Samir Dey who had bagged 15,131 votes was placed in the third position.

Samantaray retained the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress’ Mohammed Moquim by a margin of 14,289 votes. However, he was defeated by Moquim in 2019 by a margin of 2,143 votes. Being the president of the district unit of BJD, Samantaray was the frontrunner for a BJD ticket for the upcoming polls.