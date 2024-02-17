Race for Cuttack-Barabati seat hots up as Debasish is dispatched to Rajya Sabha

CUTTACK: Nomination of senior leader Debasish Samantaray to Rajya Sabha has led to surge in speculations on BJD’s face from crucial Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency.
After the split of BJP and BJD, Samantaray became the first MLA of the constituency in 2009. He had defeated Congress’ Suresh Mohapatra by a margin of 24,885 votes. BJP candidate Samir Dey who had bagged 15,131 votes was placed in the third position.
Samantaray retained the seat in 2014 by defeating Congress’ Mohammed Moquim by a margin of 14,289 votes. However, he was defeated by Moquim in 2019 by a margin of 2,143 votes. Being the president of the district unit of BJD, Samantaray was the frontrunner for a BJD ticket for the upcoming polls.
Before Samantaray’s nomination as Rajya Sabha candidate, the number of aspirants for the seat was confined to himself along with CMC mayor Subhas Singh and BJD’s heavyweight leader Pranab Prakash Das’s brother-in-law popular Ollywood actor Arindam Roy. Now, advisor of state government’s NIRAMAY scheme Ranjan Biswal, BJD general secretary Biswajit Mohanty, Ashirbad Behera’s son and OCA secretary Sanjay Behera’s names have been added to the list of aspirants. Similarly, the name of Santrupt Misra, who recently quit Aditya Birla Group and joined BJD is also doing rounds.
Apparently to mount pressure on party leaders, recently Roy had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and president of Cuttack district unit of BJP, Prakash Behera.