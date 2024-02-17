Will form committee for Ratna Bhandar inventory within 4 weeks: Odisha govt to HC

CUTTACK: The state government has submitted in the Orissa High Court that a high-level committee under a retired judge of high court or Supreme Court for supervising the inventory of Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple will be constituted within four weeks.

The assurance was given by advocate general Ashok Kumar Parija on Friday when the fresh petition filed by former state BJP president Samir Mohanty seeking intervention for formation of a high-level committee to supervise the inventory of the ornaments, jewellery and other valuables stored in the Ratna Bhandar.

Mohanty had filed the petition regarding an order that the high court had issued on his petition on September 29, 2023. The high court had then directed the state government to constitute a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired high court or Supreme Court judge, if they are approached by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC).