Four MBBS students of MKCG MCH suspended

BERHAMPUR: Four 4th year MBBS students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital were on Saturday issued notice of suspension as part of disciplinary action in connection with the ragging and assault of a first year student few days back.

Dean Santosh Kumar Mishra said as per recommendation of the anti-ragging committee, two students have been prohibited from entering the college campus for two months. “The duo was asked to leave hostel and not attend classes during the said period,” he said.

Besides, two other 4th year students have been asked to vacate the hostel and barred from attending classes for two weeks for allegedly allowing ragging activities, Mishra maintained. These two students were witness to the ragging episode but did not act.