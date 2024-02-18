Four MBBS students of MKCG MCH suspended

BERHAMPUR: Four 4th year MBBS students of MKCG Medical College and Hospital were on Saturday issued notice of suspension as part of disciplinary action in connection with the ragging and assault of a first year student few days back.
Dean Santosh Kumar Mishra said as per recommendation of the anti-ragging committee, two students have been prohibited from entering the college campus for two months. “The duo was asked to leave hostel and not attend classes during the said period,” he said.
Besides, two other 4th year students have been asked to vacate the hostel and barred from attending classes for two weeks for allegedly allowing ragging activities, Mishra maintained. These two students were witness to the ragging episode but did not act.
On February 9 night, the victim, a resident of Balasore and boarder in Gents hostel-2 of the college, was allegedly ragged and assaulted by two students while he was returning to his hostel after band practice. He had received injuries on his face and neck in the incident.
Later, the victim reported the matter to Baidyanathpur police and also lodged an online complaint with anti-ragging cell of UGC at Delhi in this regard.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against two students who were involved in the ragging and assault and the dean of MKCG MCH asked to take necessary action against them as per guidelines issued by UGC.