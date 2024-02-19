Curtains down on tribal fair in Odisha

BARIPADA: The two-day tribal fair organised by the Special Development Council (SDC), Mayurbhanj concluded at Chhau ground here on Sunday. People from across the district participated in the event.

Advisor of SC and ST Development department, Government of Odisha, and ex-MP Sarojini Hembram, said the objective of the event was to promote and preserve tribal culture, arts, and traditions. At least 14 tribal communities in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) reside in Mayurbhanj district, she added.

SDC chairman Debasish Marandi said the event was held under the aegis of the State government. Apart from tribal song and dance performances by tribal artistes, Bollywood actor Govinda enthralled the audience at the ground. Around 48 stalls of tribal products, woven artefacts made of bamboo grass and Sabai grass, tribal food, and books were opened.