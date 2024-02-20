Nabin Odisha chairman Pandian takes stock of Mission Shakti Bazaar

BHUBANESWAR: The capital city will soon get a Mission Shakti Bazaar where people can purchase various products of women self-help groups (SHGs). Construction of the sprawling marketplace, which is nearing completion, was reviewed by 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian on Monday.

Spread over 10,000 sq ft at Unit VIII, it will be a boutique store showcasing SHG products from across the state for sale. Close to 1,000 farm and non-farm products specific to districts like hand-pound red rice, Berhampur pickles, Kandhamal turmeric, Nuapada honey, Mayurbhanj Sabai grass products, Kendrapara’s golden grass products and Keonjhar’s ‘phula badi’ will be sold. The market will cater to the retail needs of local and big buyers.

The 5T chairman said the Mission Shakti Bazaar marks a milestone in transforming SHGs to small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “It is one of the finest examples of women-led entrepreneurship,” he said.

The facility will be managed by the Khurda Matrushakti Farmers Producer Company, which has been formed by women SHGs and has SHGs as its shareholders. After empowering 70 lakh women through SHGs, government had last year announced to transform them into SMEs and vibrant financial hubs.