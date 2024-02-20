Woman, son found dead inside house in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old woman and her minor son were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their house at Chudialanji village in Jarada of Ganjam district on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Dali Nilabeni and her son Dali Ritik (9). Sources said Nilabeni stayed in the house along with her son as her husband worked at Dubai. Her in-laws stayed in a separate house in the same village. Despite staying separately, Nilabeni reportedly shared a cordial relationship with them.

On Sunday night, the mother and son went to sleep after dinner. They usually wake up early in the morning but on the day, the door of their house was locked till 9 am which raised suspicion among the locals. They informed Nilabeni’s in-laws about the matter who then came to their house and knocked the door several times.

As there was no response, the villagers informed police. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said a police team reached their house and broke open the door only to find the mother and son dead.

“A scientific team along with sniffer dog is investigating the case. The bodies have been sent to MKCG MCH for postmortem,” he added.