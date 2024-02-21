Enthusiasm for change palpable in Odisha: Manmohan Samal

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Tuesday asserted that his party will form the next government in Odisha as the people have made up their minds for a double-engine government.

“Enthusiasm among the people for a change in the state is palpable as they feel cheated by the government of the day,” Samal told mediapersons here on his arrival from New Delhi.

He said the main grouse of people against the state government is that they have been deprived of the benefits of huge Central assistance of Rs 18.73 lakh crore provided by the Modi government to the state in the last 10 years. Either the Central funds were misutilised or siphoned off. The state continues to be backward even after 75 years of Independence out of which 24 years were ruled by the BJD.

“The prime minister has given us the task to touch every individual household, meet all the members of the family and explain to them what the Central government has done for them in the last 10 years. The party workers will also find out what benefit they have got from the Central schemes,” Samal said.

Asked about the number of seats BJP expects to win in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Samal said the polls will spring surprise with unexpected numbers for the party. “We have set our target for all the 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The Central leadership has not given any particular target to the state,” he said.