BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Wednesday arrested four youths for seeking alms from people by pretending to be physically handicapped. The arrested persons, Ajay Kumar (28), Anil Kumar (25), Mero (32) and Jaswant Kumar (20), belong to Uttar Pradesh.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said while patrolling on Tuesday, a team of Baidyanathpur police noticed two youths begging at Kamapalli Traffic chowk by acting as deaf, dumb and physically challenged. The two beggars were picked up by police and during interrogation, the duo disclosed that they were physically fit. To gain sympathy and for wrongful gain, they sought money from people by pretending to be physically handicapped.

The duo further disclosed that they had come from Uttar Pradesh and were living at the side of NH-16. They also revealed that two of their associates were begging at Tata Benz chowk.

A police team rushed to Tata Benz chowk and found two youths begging in similar fashion. A cash of Rs 860, walking support sticks and a booklet contained details of the money collected from public were seized from their possession.

The SP said the four youths fraudulently and dishonestly deceived commuters and collected money by showing themselves as physically disabled. A case under sections 417, 419, 420 and 34 of the IPC was registered. The accused were arrested and produced in court. “Investigation is underway to verify their antecedents and whether they are involved in robbery or burglary cases,” Vivek added.