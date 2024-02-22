Bank directed to pay Rs 77.5 lakh to auction purchaser of land

SAMBALPUR: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Sambalpur on Tuesday directed the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to pay Rs 77.5 lakh to an auction purchaser of land for failing to register the sale deed in his favour.

The complainant, 43-year-old Chandan Saha of Mohanty Pada in the city, had purchased a land measuring 3,336 sq ft by paying Rs 13.30 lakh to the bank on August 27, 2019. But even after receipt of the sales consideration, the bank could not register the sale deed in favour of Chandan.

Reportedly, SDA had leased out the land to one Dharanidhar Mohanty in favour of M/s Sri Sri Sweets. Dharanidhar presented a NOC from SDA dated 15.01.2016 basing on which PNB (then Oriental Bank of Commerce) granted him a commercial loan.

When the PNB did not register the sale deed, the complainant approached the RBI in 2022. By then, PNB had come to know that the NOC presented by the borrower was forged. Dharanidhar also violated the allotment and lease deed conditions. But the bank misled RBI by taking the plea of Covid-19 situation. Subsequently, RBI closed the complaint but granted liberty to the complainant to approach any other forum/court/legal authority.