Is the Apartment Act workable, Orissa High Court asks govt

Advocate Mohit Agarwal representing the petitioner pointed out the Odisha Apartment (Ownership and Management) Rules, 2023 was notified on February 16, 2024, but the ‘competent authority’ for registration of allottees associations is yet to be notified. Taking it on record, the bench said section 23 of the Act confers upon the state government the power to notify one or more persons not below the rank of deputy collector as the competent authority for issuing certificate of registration association of allottees within the local limit.

“We have not been able to find out whether competent authority has been notified or not,” the bench said and observed: “We are of the view that the Act cannot be said to be workable in the absence of notification.

Accordingly, the bench directed the state government to file a detailed counter affidavit stating as to whether proper notification has been issued in tune with section 23 of the Act. The bench further directed the IGR to inform the court as to what action it proposes to take regarding the registration of apartments that have been allowed by the sub-registrars in contravention of the provisions of the Act.