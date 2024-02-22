Lyricist alleges torture by Odia singer’s manager

CUTTACK: Lyricist Pramod Parida on Wednesday levelled allegations of kidnapping and attempt to murder against singer Humane Sagar’s manager and associate Dinesh Behera.

As per an FIR filed by Parida at Badambadi police station, Behera and his associates reached his residence at Palamandap on Tuesday afternoon and abused him while accusing him of defaming Sagar on social media.

“They dragged me out of my house and took me on a two-wheeler to a house near Sunshine Field where a group of around seven to eight youth tied my hands and thrashed me mercilessly. I lost consciousness after being hit on the head with an iron rod by Behera,” read the FIR.

Parida further alleged when he gained consciousness, he found himself lying naked with his gold chain and watch missing. “The accused also made a video of the entire incident and threatened to kill me if I posted against Sagar on social media,” he said.

Parida further alleged he was assaulted at Sagar’s office. “It looked like a terrorist camp and I was tortured for around three to four hours there,” he said. The lyricist said though Sagar was not present in the office, Behera told him he was abducted and assaulted on the behest of the singer. “We have received the complaint and launched an investigation into the matter,” said a senior police officer.