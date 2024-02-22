New park in Bhubaneswar's Patia soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority will come up with a new park in Patia locality of the city. The groundbreaking ceremony for Rajagada Patia park, to be developed on 11 acre land, was held on Wednesday. BDA officials said the Rajagada Patia park, adjoining a crematorium, is envisioned to be a lush green space with dense forest cover. It will offer various amenities including nature trails, reflexology paths, rain shelters, water bodies, and ample parking space.

Additionally, provisions for an open-air gym, children’s play area, and yoga space are planned. The park will also feature adequate sitout facilities and open areas for visitors to explore. This apart, BDA inaugurated a designated parking plaza and 900 metre long nature trail at Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra park in Gadakana in the city.