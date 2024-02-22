Odisha BSE’s command control spots irregularities in eight exam centres

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education(BSE) has detected irregularities in conduct of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination at eight centres in five district through the command control room (CCR) set up at the head office.

The centres are AN High School, Narasinghpur, Kanpur Girls High School, Chitroptala Nodal High School, Janardanpur and Prachi Academy, Adaspur in Cuttack district, Jawahar Ucha Bidyapitha, Koksara in Kalahandi, Aurobinda Bidyamandir, Meramunduli in Dhenkanal, Pipili Nodal High School, Pipili in Puri and BC High School, Ranpur in Nayagarh district.

While the invigilator was not active enough to disallow cross talking among examinees, a lady police official had entered the examination hall without any reason at AN High School in Narasinghpur. Similarly, an unauthorised person was seen at the examination hall at Kanpur Girls High School.

The invigilator could not ensure discipline at Chitroptala Nodal High School in Janardanpur. Similarly, in Prachi Academy, Adaspur, the invigilator could not adhere to time notified by the Board for dispatch of question paper packets.

In Jawahar Ucha Bidyapita examination centre, a lady teacher was found using her mobile phone at 9.17 am and no invigilator was present in examination hall no 2 at 10.04 am in Aurobinda Bidyamandir, Meramunduli. The examination centres at Pipili Nodal High School and BC High School, Ranpur could not adhere to time notified by board for dispatch of question paper packets.

“The irregularities were noticed during verification of CCTV footage at the command control room following which we informed competent authorities including director, Secondary Education, Odisha and SP, Cuttack for taking action against the erring officials and personnel,” said BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.