Odisha government’s Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative launched in 5 districts

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) now covers all 30 districts as Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday launched the scheme via virtual mode in the remaining five districts - Balasore, Boudh, Ganjam, Nuapada and Jagatsinghpur.

The initiative will benefit over 73 lakh citizens in 1,057 panchayats of the five districts by deploying 305 buses. LAccMI bus service will connect people to people. It will strengthen social and economic activities. The buses will ferry children to schools and colleges and connect farmers with markets, said an official. Women and students can avail the service for only 5. The transformation has already begun and citizens are welcoming the initiative, he said.