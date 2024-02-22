Odisha: Sevayat held for sexually harassing Sweden national

BHUBANESWAR: A sevayat was arrested for reportedly sexually harassing a woman from Sweden at Lingaraj Temple in the capital city on Monday.The woman had gone to the 11th century shrine at around 4 pm where the accused sevayat identified as Kanan Mohapatra alias Kundu (22) informed her that foreigners are not allowed to enter the temple.

He then took the woman to an elevated viewing tower, named after Lord Curzon, near ‘Uttar Dwar’ (north gate) of the temple and molested her on the pretext of blessing her.

The woman then informed a security guard who advised her to lodge a complaint with Lingaraj police. On receiving the complaint, the police registered a case in this connection under sections 341, 354 and 354A of IPC. The accused was arrested later in the evening and produced in a court on Tuesday, said an officer of Lingaraj police station.

Mohapatra has criminal antecedents and was arrested in July last year too for allegedly molesting a woman devotee. Lingaraj police have asked various nijogs to avoid keeping sevayats known for their involvement in anti-social activities inside the temple. Sources said the woman had arrived in the capital city on February 13.

“A Bhubaneswar resident was studying in Sweden. The woman and the youth became friends and she had come to the capital city to meet him. She had visited the temple alone when the incident took place,” said sources. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said the statement of the woman was recorded and the accused sevayat arrested.