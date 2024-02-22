Odisha to form panel to safeguard tribal languages notified

BHUBANESWAR: Formation of a dedicated commission for preservation and promotion of tribal languages of the state has been notified by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department. It will not only promote tribal languages, protect linguistic diversities but also encourage multilingual education (MLE).

The commission will consist of a chairperson who shall be appointed by the state government from amongst persons who have made significant contributions towards tribal language preservation and promotion. While the secretary of the department will be the vice-chairperson, the director shall be the member convener of the commission, stated the gazette notification of the commission which was released recently.

Five domain experts will be nominated by the state government as expert members of the commission. Also, a certain number of other members from the major tribal language populations, not exceeding 24, shall be nominated by the government out of which, 33 percent of the members shall be women. The nominated members will hold the posts for a period of 3 years.