Odisha to form panel to safeguard tribal languages notified

BHUBANESWAR: Formation of a dedicated commission for preservation and promotion of tribal languages of the state has been notified by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department. It will not only promote tribal languages, protect linguistic diversities but also encourage multilingual education (MLE).
The commission will consist of a chairperson who shall be appointed by the state government from amongst persons who have made significant contributions towards tribal language preservation and promotion. While the secretary of the department will be the vice-chairperson, the director shall be the member convener of the commission, stated the gazette notification of the commission which was released recently.
Five domain experts will be nominated by the state government as expert members of the commission. Also, a certain number of other members from the major tribal language populations, not exceeding 24, shall be nominated by the government out of which, 33 percent of the members shall be women. The nominated members will hold the posts for a period of 3 years.
While the commission will have the powers of a Cabinet minister, its advice and findings concerning the deprivation of any rights of the ST population related to promoting tribal languages shall be binding upon the state government.
“The constitution of the language commission for Scheduled Tribes of Odisha will help in preservation, promotion, development, dissemination, and safeguarding of the tribal languages and it would encourage multilingual education among the tribal children,” secretary Roopa Roshan Sahoo. She added that the language commission will work towards implementing language policies that promote the use of indigenous languages in various domains. It will also work on protecting linguistic rights and ensure that all indigenous languages are respected and protected under the law.
Sahoo added along with the language commission, this year the state government has created 700 MLE teacher posts (regular cadre), along with revisiting the multilingual education policy.