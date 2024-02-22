Rajnath to address public meetings in state today

BHUBANESWAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting in Gopalpur Assembly constituency of Berhampur Lok Sabha seat during his visit to the state on Thursday.

Informing about Singh’s visit at media conference here, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said the public meeting was arranged near Gopalpur as a large number of supporters of local MLA Pradeep Panigrahy will join the BJP in presence of Singh.

He said Singh will attend a meeting of core committees and functionaries in charge of general election of four Parliamentary constituencies of Balangir, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi at Nabarangpur at around 11 am.

Similarly, Singh will address the public meeting at Gopalpur at 1 pm which will be attended by party workers from five Parliamentary constituencies of Aska, Berhampur, Kandhamal, Khurda and Puri.

Singh will address a second public meeting at Baripada at around 4 pm. Apart from general public, party workers from four Parliamentary constituencies of Bhadark, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will attend the meeting.

Samal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the state in the last week of this month to address a public meeting at Chandikhole in Jajpur district. During his visit, the prime minister will have darshan of Lord Jagannath at Puri.