Salesman held for faking loot, injury

JAJPUR: A salesman of an electrical cable distributor, who allegedly cooked up a loot story to pay off his financial dues, was arrested by Panikoili police on Wednesday for breaching his employer’s trust and duping him of over Rs 11 lakh in Jajpur district.

The accused Debendra Prusty of Bhatimunda village in Cuttack district, reportedly did away with the cash from the collection amount instead of paying back to the distributor, police said.

According to reports, Basanta Sahu, a resident of Patharapada, has an electrical shop in Panikoili bazaar which deals in electrical cable business of a reputed company. Prusty was working as a salesman at Sahu’s shop for a couple of years. Prusty used to take cables from Sahu’s shop to sell in Tangi and Cuttack areas and pay him back.

On Tuesday noon, Prusty called up Sahu to inform that while he was on way to the shop in Panikoili to pay him Rs 11.19 lakh, two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched the cash he had collected near Tikara bridge on NH-16 after attacking him. He also said that he has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment, police said. Sahu rushed to the hospital and found Prusty undergoing treatment with multiple injuries. On getting to know the details, Sahu approached Panikoili poice.

However, during investigation the treating doctor revealed to the police that the injuries on Prusty’s body were blade cuts.

“We brought Prusty to the police station to question him and he broke down. He confessed to have scripted a fake loot drama. We arrested the accused under relevant sections of IPC for breaching trust and criminal conspiracy,” said IIC of Panikoili police station Lizarani Biswal. The accused was produced in court on Wednesday.