Tough times ahead for former Odisha minister Raghunandan Das as discontent brews in BJD’s local unit

JAGATSINGHPUR: Speculations are rife that Raghunandan Das, Balikuda-Erasama MLA and former water resources minister, may not be the choice of the party in the forthcoming elections owing to internal tussle.
If sources are to be believed, fissures within the party ranks across Balikuda and Erasama blocks have surfaced with reports of escalating tensions among leaders and grassroots workers.
The discord traces back to the 2019 elections, which was marked by disagreement between Das and Prasant Muduli, sitting legislator of Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency, who had contested for Balikuda-Erasama seat in 2014. Despite both emerging victorious in their respective constituencies in 2019, lingering differences continue to create division within the party’s district unit.
Adding fuel to the fire, a new faction led by BJD block unit president of Erasama and zilla parishad member Pitabas Gochayat has been openly criticising Das alleging he is neglecting party workers and failing to foster development in the region. Gochayat is believed to be eyeing the ticket for Balikuda-Erasama seat, and is therefore garnering support within the party against Das.
Simultaneously, a coalition of BJD leaders, workers, lawyers, and social activists from various panchayats has united reportedly to oust Das as the party candidate.
Despite his victory in 2019 against veteran Damodar Rout who had switched to BJP back then, Das’ standing within the party seems to have weakened due to ongoing factionalism and health concerns.
Party insiders hint at Sarada Jena, a leader with a strong base in Balikuda and Erasama, as a potential replacement, stating that he has been nurturing a conflict-free leadership amidst internal discord.
“I would make efforts to uphold BJD’s image amid internal challenges, relying on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s popularity,” said Jena expressing his aspiration to contest the Balikuda-Erasama constituency.
However, in response to the brewing dissent, Das said he is resolute in his commitment to the constituency’s development. It is ultimately the party leadership’s decision, he added.