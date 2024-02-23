Ready to face bullets for people: 5T chairman VK Pandian

BERHAMPUR: Asserting that nobody can intimidate him by throwing eggs, shoes or tomatoes, 5T chairman VK Pandian on Thursday said he is prepared to face bullets to meet people and work for them.

Addressing a public meeting at Belaguntha in Ganjam, Pandian said he was happy to meet people who were waiting for him under the scorching sun. “I am interested in doing people’s work. Eggs, shoes, tomatoes or ink cannot deter me from doing my work.”

Earlier when Pandian was entering the meeting venue, a youth hurled a tomato at him. He was immediately overpowered by the police and people present on the spot. The youth was reportedly holding a Congress flag.

This was the 5T chairman’s first public meeting at Belaguntha. More than 10,000 people attended the event.

Pandian later attended grievance meetings at Dharakote, Kukudakhandi and Patrapur. He reviewed the progress of Pipalapanka dam project in Sorada block, Janivilly barrage project in Dharakote and Chheligada irrigation project in Digapahandi, which are being implemented with a total cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

The 5T chairman informed people that social security pensions have been increased by Rs 500 for all categories. Besides, pensions under Mukhya Mantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana, Bunakar Sahayata Yojana and Karigara Sahayata Yojana have been increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000. Financial assistance under Mamata Yojana for women has been also been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

Pandian said Nua O scholarships for the current academic year will be deposited in bank accounts of eligible students from February 26 onwards. Projects worth Rs 1,213 crore have been taken up in the district on basis of the petitions and feedback which he received during his visit to Ganjam in August last year.

During his interaction with the public, Pandian received grievances on various issues and assured them of an early resolution.