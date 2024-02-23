Six dead, four critical in separate road accidents in Odisha

SAMBALPUR/MALKANGIRI: As many as six persons died while four others sustained critical injuries in three separate road accidents in Sambalpur and Malkangiri on Thursday.

In a mishap which took place near the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla in Sambalpur, a motorcycle collided with a scooty at high intensity leading to the death of both the riders on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Ashirwad Tripathy of Bargarh and Akhyit Sethi of Burla.

In another accident which took place on the Chaurpur bridge under Town police limits, a motorcycle collided head-on with another bike leading to death of both the riders and pillion rider of one. The deceased have been identified as Surya Agrawal and Krishna Agrawal of Khetrajpur and Md Sahid of Motijharan. Two other persons identified as Jahid Khan of Sunapali and Ritik of Pensionpada also sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.

In Malkangiri, a 60-year-old Bonda woman died and two others sustained injuries in a road mishap near Andrahal in Bonda Hill under Khairput police limits on Thursday.

The incident took place near Andrahal when a commander vehicle carrying the passengers was returning from weekly market to Andhrahal, Khairput police informed. Khairput IIC Rashmi Ranjan Pradhan said the vehicle turned turtle on the ghat near Andrahal leading to death of a woman Chhanki Sisa. The two other injured persons have been shifted to Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput, Pradhan added.