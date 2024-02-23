Suryamani Swain Education Trust to support education of five medicos in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Suryamani Swain Education Trust on Thursday joined hands with Atut Bandhan, a non-profit organisation, to extend financial support to five meritorious medical students from economically weaker sections undertaking studies in different government medical colleges of the state.

Three members of the trust who are children of former IPS officers Narsingh Swain and Suryamani Swain, pledged their support to Atut Bandhan at a function here.

Founded by retired banker Pritish Chandra Basa on May 15, 2022 in memory of his late son Mit, Atut Bandhan is a philanthropic initiative engaged in arranging and providing financial assistance to meritorious but needy students of government medical colleges. A majority of the beneficiary students are pursuing their studies in SCB Medical College, Cuttack and MKCG Medical College, Berhampur. Students from other government medical colleges situated in Burla, Baripada, Balasore, Puri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Balangir, Sundargarh and AIIMS Raipur are also beneficiaries of Atut Bandhan assistance.

On July 25, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu had a meeting with the Atut Bandhan family at a function organised at Raj Bhavan here.