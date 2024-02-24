Barabati Stadium demolition is not justifiable: Odisha Congress MLA Moquim

CUTTACK: The state government’s recent decision to demolish the iconic Barabati Stadium for its transformation has evoked sharp reaction from Congress’ Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim.

“Barabati Stadium was constructed in 1950. Later it was developed in phases and now has a seating capacity of over 40,000. There is neither any concrete technical logic nor any cause or necessity behind the proposal for its demolition on the plea that it has become old and weak. The state government should refrain from demolishing the iconic stadium which is linked to the sentiments of 4.5 crore people of Odisha,” said Moquim in a press meet here on Friday.

The stadium has been instrumental in enhancing Odisha’s stature by hosting several national and international sports events. “If some portion of the stadium has weakened, it can be repaired, renovated and expanded. If required, the state government can construct another international standard stadium with increased seating capacity at another location in Cuttack, Moquim opined.