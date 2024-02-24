Retired professors, associate professors to fill up vacant varsity posts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With Supreme Court’s stay on appointment of faculty in public universities lingering for close to two years now, the Higher Education department has drawn a roadmap to tackle the crisis from the current academic session.
In a bid to ensure quality teaching, the department has decided to engage only retired associate professors and professors or adjunct professor emeritus/professor of practice against vacant professor and associate professor posts. Unlike the previous arrangement, the department has decided not to engage guest faculty against the posts.
Officials said the retired faculty could be from government, aided or private higher education institutions from across the country and UGC guidelines will be strictly followed under the arrangement. The vacant assistant professor posts, though, can be filled up by engaging guest faculty.
Officials said guest faculty already engaged by universities prior to the decision, will continue at the existing honorarium and old pattern against the vacant sanctioned posts. Honorarium for both guest and retired associate professors and professors has also been revised. The retired faculty members may continue till they attain 70 years of age.
Commissioner-cum-secretary of the department Arvind Agarwal has directed all universities to set up a selection committee for engagement of retired and guest faculty. The committee, to be headed by the vice-chancellor, will have six members. The HoDs of various departments of a university will calculate the work load and accordingly, place their requirements before the vice- chancellor.
Apart from 35 classes per month, the retired professors and associate professors will be required to provide guidance in research work and also undertake administrative responsibility. Similarly, the guest faculty will have to take a minimum of 40 classes and help the university in administrative work too.
Around 70 per cent of the total faculty positions in 17 universities under the ambit of Higher Education department are vacant.