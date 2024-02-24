Retired professors, associate professors to fill up vacant varsity posts in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With Supreme Court’s stay on appointment of faculty in public universities lingering for close to two years now, the Higher Education department has drawn a roadmap to tackle the crisis from the current academic session.

In a bid to ensure quality teaching, the department has decided to engage only retired associate professors and professors or adjunct professor emeritus/professor of practice against vacant professor and associate professor posts. Unlike the previous arrangement, the department has decided not to engage guest faculty against the posts.

Officials said the retired faculty could be from government, aided or private higher education institutions from across the country and UGC guidelines will be strictly followed under the arrangement. The vacant assistant professor posts, though, can be filled up by engaging guest faculty.

Officials said guest faculty already engaged by universities prior to the decision, will continue at the existing honorarium and old pattern against the vacant sanctioned posts. Honorarium for both guest and retired associate professors and professors has also been revised. The retired faculty members may continue till they attain 70 years of age.