Maoist dumps unearthed during search operation in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Ahead of the Assembly and general elections, the 142nd battalion of Border Security Forces (BSF) unearthed multiple Maoist dumps during an intensive search operation undertaken in Silakota reserve forest within Podia police limits here on Saturday.

The raids were carried out basing on specific intelligence inputs in the targeted region of the forest connecting road axis of Bapanpalli and Silakota villages. BSF personnel said multiple Maoist dumps buried under trees located at a distance of four metre from one another and approximately 300 metre inside the jungle were unearthed.

During the operation, huge cache of explosives including cooker IED (weighing 12 kg each), one pressure cooker IED (7.5 litre of approximately 15 kg), 20 metre codex wires, 24 gelatin sticks and two bundles of electric wires were recovered from multiple dumps, the BSF stated.