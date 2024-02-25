New ULB creation another poll gimmick of BJD: Odisha BJP leader

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP termed the creation of five new municipalities and 34 notified area councils was in violation of the Constitution as due procedure under the law has not been followed.

Terming the move as yet another gimmick of ruling BJD ahead of elections, senior BJP leader and former minister KV Singh Deo said the announcement was made without approval of the state cabinet and Odisha Legislative Assembly. As per Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003, public hearing is a must before creation of a new NAC or municipality.

“The government has neither conducted public hearing or consulted elected representatives of the areas concerned before making the announcement which amounts to violation of Schedule 12 and Article 243 W of the Constitution,” he alleged.