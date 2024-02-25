Odisha way of lightening the burden of tribals

Who gets the relief?

Interestingly, there is no legal nomenclature of ‘petty cases’ and the departments have their own set of guidelines. Excise, for instance, has tagged offences as petty where seizure of the local brew (mostly Mahuli) is less than 20 litre. Accordingly, 36,581 minor offences were identified. These are cases pending since three to four years. In 2021, the state government withdrew 60,000 excise-related petty offences registered across the state including those involving the tribals.

Principal secretary of Excise department Sushil Kumar Lohani says since these are small cases, punishment for the same is also less. “Trial of such cases takes a lot of time, burdening not just the judiciary but also the department which has to gather evidence, maintain and produce case records, etc,” he points out.

Petty cases under Forest department are those where the value of minor forest produce collected is less than Rs 10,000, informs principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Debidutta Biswal.

A majority of such cases have been registered after 2011 but some are nearly two decades old. The list includes cases registered in 2003-04. Most of the petty offences pertain to collecting forest produce for livelihood like bamboo, kendu, karanja seeds, siali fibre, mahua, sal seeds, firewood, etc. Biswal says, “Petty offence as such is not defined legally. Currently, an offence involving forest produce up to Rs 5,000 is compoundable and hence not forwarded to court.”

Tribal rights activists feel the minor offences should not necessarily lead to registration of cases. Although DFOs have the power to deal with such cases, activist Giri Rao feels, they are instead forwarded to courts. “The offence may be valued at just Rs 100 but hundreds of tribals, unaware of the implications, spend years and a significant amount of money fighting the case in court,” he says.

The state had dropped close to 3,700 forest cases against tribals two-and-a-half years back. Similar steps were taken by the government in 2011 and 2004 when the petty cases were primarily related to forest products valued up to just Rs 100. Around 11,424 cases were withdrawn in 2004.