Odisha way of lightening the burden of tribals

BHUBANESWAR: Eight months back, a group of 15 Mankidia tribals of Dengam village in Mayurbhanj landed in jail for entering Similipal National Park and collecting bark of a tree they locally call ‘Danmari’. They carried 10 kg of bark, used for making traditional medicines, to sell it to local businessmen for Rs 20 a kg. After spending nine days in jail, the local sarpanch bailed them out.
In Sundargarh district’s Kantabahal village, Paramsingh Bhumij of Bhumij tribe was arrested and his motorcycle seized in 2022 for trying to sell country liquor. While he claimed to be carrying 16 litre of liquor, excise officials allegedly charged him for possessing 30 litre. He was released on bail 18 days later but not before his family lost sleep and was lighter by Rs 6,000.
For the 15 poor Mankidias, Paramsingh and thousands like them belonging to the scheduled tribes (ST), relief is finally around the corner with the Odisha government deciding to withdraw 48,018 petty cases following a direction from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Of these, 36,581 cases are under Excise, 9,846 under Home and 1,591 under the Forest & Environment department.
Who gets the relief?
Interestingly, there is no legal nomenclature of ‘petty cases’ and the departments have their own set of guidelines. Excise, for instance, has tagged offences as petty where seizure of the local brew (mostly Mahuli) is less than 20 litre. Accordingly, 36,581 minor offences were identified. These are cases pending since three to four years. In 2021, the state government withdrew 60,000 excise-related petty offences registered across the state including those involving the tribals.
Principal secretary of Excise department Sushil Kumar Lohani says since these are small cases, punishment for the same is also less. “Trial of such cases takes a lot of time, burdening not just the judiciary but also the department which has to gather evidence, maintain and produce case records, etc,” he points out.
Petty cases under Forest department are those where the value of minor forest produce collected is less than Rs 10,000, informs principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Debidutta Biswal.
A majority of such cases have been registered after 2011 but some are nearly two decades old. The list includes cases registered in 2003-04. Most of the petty offences pertain to collecting forest produce for livelihood like bamboo, kendu, karanja seeds, siali fibre, mahua, sal seeds, firewood, etc. Biswal says, “Petty offence as such is not defined legally. Currently, an offence involving forest produce up to Rs 5,000 is compoundable and hence not forwarded to court.”
Tribal rights activists feel the minor offences should not necessarily lead to registration of cases. Although DFOs have the power to deal with such cases, activist Giri Rao feels, they are instead forwarded to courts. “The offence may be valued at just Rs 100 but hundreds of tribals, unaware of the implications, spend years and a significant amount of money fighting the case in court,” he says.
The state had dropped close to 3,700 forest cases against tribals two-and-a-half years back. Similar steps were taken by the government in 2011 and 2004 when the petty cases were primarily related to forest products valued up to just Rs 100. Around 11,424 cases were withdrawn in 2004.
Forests and tribal livelihood
Tribals are forest dependent not just for livelihood but also for cultural practices. For the Mankidia tribe living close to Similipal, siali is the only source of income but cutting the creeper is prohibited in a reserve forest. “Hence, villagers mostly collect bark of trees that are believed to have medicinal properties. These barks are in demand among traditional healers and businessmen who sell them to the former. Each kg fetches us between Rs 20 and Rs 30 depending on the quality,” said Durga Mankidia, one of the 15 villagers of Dengam who is charged with the petty offence.
Many also faced cases for collection of forest produce whose value did not even exceed Rs 100. Besides, the tribals are asked to surrender their bullock carts, bicycles and motorcycles in which they carry the forest produce. Similarly, mahua flowers and the country liquor brewed from it holds significance in the tribal life as it is offered to their deities and even given in dowry.
“Dropping such cases is a huge relief not just for the tribals who use the forests to eke out their livelihood but also for the judicial system,” says commissioner-cum-secretary of the SC & ST Development department Roopa Roshan Sahoo.
Lohani agrees. One cannot deny the fact that country liquor is part of the tribal life and they face harassment while depending on it for livelihood, he points out.
The issue of petty offences and plight of poor tribals languishing in jails for such offences in Odisha and Jharkhand had been flagged by President Droupadi Murmu during her maiden Constitution Day address in November last year.
Rao feels these laws are colonial in nature. Even today gram sabhas are not being involved in solving the cases despite the fact that under PESA, they are authorised to.
“Even today, tribal women who collect mahua flowers from forest do not know they need collector’s permission to stock more than 5 kg in their homes. The decision to drop cases is welcome but government must create more awareness among tribals about legal implications and also work towards creating alternative sources of livelihood instead of just stopping them from collecting MFPs,” he suggested.
what’s a petty offence
Excise department has tagged offences as petty where seizure of the local brew is less than 20 litre.
Petty cases under Forest department are those where the value of minor forest produce collected is less than Rs 10,000
State has announced to drop 48,018 petty cases against tribals