Tension as 54-year-old man killed in road mishap in Odisha

CUTTACK: Tension ran high at Huda Sahi within Jagatpur police limits after a private bus ran over a local bicycle repair mechanic killing him on the spot on Saturday evening.

The victim, Sauddin Khan (54) of nearby Paschima Kachha village, was crossing the Kendrapara canal road near Huda Sahi when a speeding private bus enroute to Nemalo from Cuttack ran over him. While Khan’s body was dragged over 30 feet from the spot, the driver of the bus fled.

Irked over the incident, locals staged a road blockade on Cuttack-Kendrapara state highway near Khaira bridge demanding arrest of the bus driver, seizure of the vehicle and adequate compensation for Khan’s family members. The blockade was lifted after police assured to fulfil the demands.