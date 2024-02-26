Odisha: Former BJD minister, Congress MLA joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after resigning from BJD, senior leader and former minister Debasis Nayak joined BJP in the presence of state unit president Manmohan Samal here on Sunday.

A four-time MLA from Bari, Nayak said BJD is no longer the party it used be and is now under the control of an outsider. There is no internal democracy in the party which has sacrificed its ideology and principles.

He said the BJD is now relying more on people coming from other parties as it has lost the confidence to win the next elections. “The people of the state have made up their mind to oust the autocratic government and bring BJP to power. A double-engine government will bring prosperity to the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nayak said.