Odisha: Former BJD minister, Congress MLA joins BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Hours after resigning from BJD, senior leader and former minister Debasis Nayak joined BJP in the presence of state unit president Manmohan Samal here on Sunday.
A four-time MLA from Bari, Nayak said BJD is no longer the party it used be and is now under the control of an outsider. There is no internal democracy in the party which has sacrificed its ideology and principles.
He said the BJD is now relying more on people coming from other parties as it has lost the confidence to win the next elections. “The people of the state have made up their mind to oust the autocratic government and bring BJP to power. A double-engine government will bring prosperity to the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nayak said.
Similarly, former Congress MLA from Attabira Nihar Ranjan Mahananda who recently resigned from the grand old party joined the saffron outfit along with his supporters.
Former state general secretary of Biju Mahila Janata Dal Jyotshnarani Jena and her supporters along with several Congress leaders from Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district, and several others also joined the BJP.
Welcoming the leaders to the BJP, Samal said ‘Modi Guarantee’ and the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat is attracting leaders from the BJD and Congress as they have realised that there is no alternative to his leadership in the country.