PM Modi heaps praises on Kalahandi couple for unique goat bank initiative

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praises on Kalahandi couple Jayanti Mahapatra and her husband Biren Sahu for their unique goat bank initiative that has been empowering hundreds of people by providing them livelihood through goatery.
The New Indian Express had profiled the couple in its Brightside section on February 4. In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann-ki-baat’, Modi said successful professionals in various fields are adopting novel methods to make small farmers empowered and self-reliant.
“When we talk about animal husbandry, we often stop at cows and buffaloes only. But the goat is also an important animal, which is not discussed much. Many people in different areas of the country are also associated with goat rearing. In Kalahandi, goat rearing is becoming a major means of improving the livelihood of people as well as their standard of living,” he said.
Appreciating the efforts of Jayanti and Biren, the prime minister said, the two were management professionals in Bengaluru but they decided to take a break and come to Salebhata village of Kalahandi. They wanted to do something that would solve the problems of the villagers and simultaneously empower them.
“With this thinking full of service and dedication, they established Manikastu Agro and started working with the farmers. They also opened an interesting Manikastu Goat Bank and are promoting goat rearing at the community level,” Modi said.
Manikastu Goat Bank has set up a complete system for the farmers. Through this, farmers are given two goats for 24 months. During this period, goats give birth to nine to 10 kids of which six are kept by the bank while the rest are given to the same family that rears them. Not only that, necessary services are also provided for the care of goats.
“Now more than 1,000 farmers from 50 villages are associated with this couple. With their help, the village people are moving towards self-reliance in the field of animal husbandry. Their efforts are going to inspire everyone,” the PM added. The couple was taken by surprise when the PM mentioned their journey in his most popular televised radio programme.
“We feel proud and surprised at the same time. It is a matter of pride for us and the farmers associated with the goat bank as the honourable prime minister discussed our efforts in front of the nation and praised them. It will give the initiative further impetus,” said Jayanti and Biren.
The goat bank has veterinary doctors to provide services like regular checkup of goats, deworming, and vaccination to the goat farmers. The bank extends market linkage to farmers, who produce a diverse range of products like goat manure, milk and ghee that are sold in different parts of the country.