PM Modi heaps praises on Kalahandi couple for unique goat bank initiative

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday heaped praises on Kalahandi couple Jayanti Mahapatra and her husband Biren Sahu for their unique goat bank initiative that has been empowering hundreds of people by providing them livelihood through goatery.

The New Indian Express had profiled the couple in its Brightside section on February 4. In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann-ki-baat’, Modi said successful professionals in various fields are adopting novel methods to make small farmers empowered and self-reliant.

“When we talk about animal husbandry, we often stop at cows and buffaloes only. But the goat is also an important animal, which is not discussed much. Many people in different areas of the country are also associated with goat rearing. In Kalahandi, goat rearing is becoming a major means of improving the livelihood of people as well as their standard of living,” he said.

Appreciating the efforts of Jayanti and Biren, the prime minister said, the two were management professionals in Bengaluru but they decided to take a break and come to Salebhata village of Kalahandi. They wanted to do something that would solve the problems of the villagers and simultaneously empower them.

“With this thinking full of service and dedication, they established Manikastu Agro and started working with the farmers. They also opened an interesting Manikastu Goat Bank and are promoting goat rearing at the community level,” Modi said.