Bhubaneswar: Man held for ‘murder’ of wife over dowry

BHUBANESWAR: Lingaraj police on Monday arrested a man on charges of killing his wife over dowry. The accused Chandan Kumar Sethi and his wife Jhilli had been married for the last three years and lived in Sriram Nagar area here.

On February 24, the couple had a heated exchange over some personal issue. The woman informed her father Mahendra Sethi about the matter after which he had visited them in the evening to help sort the differences.

Later that day, Chandan had gone to the market to purchase some food items but when he returned, he reportedly found Jhilli hanging from an iron rod in their room. He brought her down and took her to a nearby health care facility. Doctors later referred her to Capital hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Next day, the deceased’s father Mahendra filed a complaint alleging his daughter was killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry. Police registered a murder case in this connection and arrested Chandan. “The exact reason behind the woman’s death can be ascertained after receiving postmortem reports,” said an officer of Lingaraj police station.