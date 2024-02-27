Go for product branding: Odisha Governortells women self-help groups

BHAWANIPATNA: Governor Raghubar Das visited Manikeswari temple in Bhawanipatna to offer prayers during his tour of Kalahandi district beginning Monday.

Participating in a series of programmes across the district, the Governor attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for revamp and improvement of Kesinga railway station under Amrit Bharat Station scheme. Later, he paid a visit to Nehru Seva Sangh, an NGO in Bhawanipatna and met the inmates in its shelter home.

He also held discussions with women self-help group (WSHG) members at Tentulikhunti under National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). Emphasising on ‘Nari Sakti’ as the most powerful energy, he encouraged the members to increase their income through livelihood activities. “The WSHGs should go for quality production and branding of their products,” Das stated.

During his visit, the governor interacted with farmers at Utkella and beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) at Nasigaon. The governor visited the Primary Health Centre (PHC) and Anganwadi centre at Pastikudi.