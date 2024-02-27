Household spending in rural, urban Odisha remains wide: NSSO

BHUBANESWAR: The large number of social welfare and social security schemes introduced by the government, notwithstanding, the economic disparity across different classes of people in urban and rural Odisha has only widened over the years.

While nationally the spending gap between rural and urban India has narrowed, there remains a wide disparity in spending in the state. This has been revealed in the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey: (August 2022-July 2023), released by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation last week.

The report, released after a gap of 11 years, aimed at generating estimates of household monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country.

The MPCE, which is one of the important indicators of economic status of a family, points out that a household in rural Odisha spent Rs 2,950 a month on average and that in urban areas spent Rs 5,187 per month on an average as consumption expenditure. This expenditure is for different categories - from food and medical treatment to children’s education, transport and clothing.

The cost difference between the rural and urban household consumption expenditure in the state stands at Rs 2,237 per month which is 75.83 per cent of the state’s rural MPCE. At the national-level, a person living in rural India spent Rs 3,773 a month on average and a person living in urban area spent Rs 6,459 per month on average as consumption expenditure.